domingo 18 de diciembre de 2022
Ahora

Argentina campeón

Entre Ríos es una fiesta: así se vivió el campeonato en las principales ciudades entrerrianas

Poco después del último penal argentino, que materializó el sueño de la Copa, miles de personas salieron a copar las calles en todo el país

Foto: Roger Cabral

Foto: Roger Cabral

La Seleccion Argentina le ganó por penales a Francia y se consagró campeón del Mundial de Qatar 2022, dándonos a los argentinos la imagen más deseada: Lionel Messi levantando la Copa.

Poco después del último penal argentino, que materializó el sueño de la Copa, miles de personas salieron a copar las calles en todo el país.

Entre Ríos no fue una excepción: el centro de las principales ciudades se vio colmado por argentinos que salieron a celebrar emocionados el campeonato, llegando desde distintos puntos a la plaza principal.

Mirá las imágenes:

https://graph.facebook.com/v8.0/instagram_oembed?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.instagram.com%2Freel%2FCmUjfEGsmnt%2F%3Figshid%3DYmMyMTA2M2Y%3D&access_token=EAAGZAH4sEtVABAF3YhZAxjVqn1deVvvOyTWDBrvttoh6P5cBOCA6C7kSfWAidvGCVxTN4wOozSK9FxYqCrX07eEiZARZBgmOW1hBFB8FIxfBCsb1yOHqhvwTeLhEQrWgsai7WROJdf07mupM0KUzyGUwFY224bRStYhewK01MzwsZBxWV7ZCZCi6dK82nwUjdwZD
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by 9 Digital (@9digitalok)

https://graph.facebook.com/v8.0/instagram_oembed?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.instagram.com%2Freel%2FCmUkUfmORLu%2F%3Figshid%3DYmMyMTA2M2Y%3D&access_token=EAAGZAH4sEtVABAF3YhZAxjVqn1deVvvOyTWDBrvttoh6P5cBOCA6C7kSfWAidvGCVxTN4wOozSK9FxYqCrX07eEiZARZBgmOW1hBFB8FIxfBCsb1yOHqhvwTeLhEQrWgsai7WROJdf07mupM0KUzyGUwFY224bRStYhewK01MzwsZBxWV7ZCZCi6dK82nwUjdwZD
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by 9 Digital (@9digitalok)

https://graph.facebook.com/v8.0/instagram_oembed?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.instagram.com%2Freel%2FCmUktxjP0h5%2F%3Figshid%3DYmMyMTA2M2Y%3D&access_token=EAAGZAH4sEtVABAF3YhZAxjVqn1deVvvOyTWDBrvttoh6P5cBOCA6C7kSfWAidvGCVxTN4wOozSK9FxYqCrX07eEiZARZBgmOW1hBFB8FIxfBCsb1yOHqhvwTeLhEQrWgsai7WROJdf07mupM0KUzyGUwFY224bRStYhewK01MzwsZBxWV7ZCZCi6dK82nwUjdwZD
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by 9 Digital (@9digitalok)

https://graph.facebook.com/v8.0/instagram_oembed?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.instagram.com%2Freel%2FCmUmH_VNf5w%2F%3Figshid%3DYmMyMTA2M2Y%3D&access_token=EAAGZAH4sEtVABAF3YhZAxjVqn1deVvvOyTWDBrvttoh6P5cBOCA6C7kSfWAidvGCVxTN4wOozSK9FxYqCrX07eEiZARZBgmOW1hBFB8FIxfBCsb1yOHqhvwTeLhEQrWgsai7WROJdf07mupM0KUzyGUwFY224bRStYhewK01MzwsZBxWV7ZCZCi6dK82nwUjdwZD
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by 9 Digital (@9digitalok)

