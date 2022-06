From earlier, distant views, my team nicknamed this area “the bacon strip.” (My overhead map shows why.) Now that I’m up on top, we’re calling it “Hogwallow Flats” – and the nearby rocks are a sight to behold. My team is happy as pigs in mud(stone)!



Map: https://t.co/SEbqOKoQq1 pic.twitter.com/fsz5hFjmLF